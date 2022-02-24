Heartland Votes
FEMA: Recovery center operational hours change

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630(KAIT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - FEMA has announced that the Graves County Disaster Recovery Center in Mayfield will be closed Thursday, February 24, as wintry weather including freezing rain and intense wind gusts move across southwestern Kentucky.

Weather permitting, the recovery center at Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., is expected to reopen at noon on Friday, Feb. 25.

In Hopkins County, the recovery center in Dawson Springs will open two hours late Thursday, Feb. 24, operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will have reduced hours Friday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Dawson Springs center, located at the Hopkins County Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St., will remain closed during the Feb. 26-27 weekend because of previously scheduled activities at the site.

It’s expected to reopen at noon Monday, Feb. 28.

Regular operating hours for Dawson Springs are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The center is closed on Sundays.

One other disaster recovery center is open:

  • Warren County: Greenwood Mall (former Sears location), 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

