Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dog alerts owners that home is on fire in Jefferson Co., Ill.

While on route, dispatch was able to confirm there was a working fire and all occupants were out.
While on route, dispatch was able to confirm there was a working fire and all occupants were out.(MGN Online)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire at a residence in Jefferson County this morning took 3 hours to be cleared.

According to Jefferson Fire Protection District 1, Jefferson Fire, along with auto aid from Kell FPD and Litton Ambulance responded to a structure fire in the rural Dix area at around 4:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a two-story house with heavy fire from the garage and first floor adjacent to the garage.

As the bulk of the fire was extinguished from outside, a hose line was stretched inside where additional fire was found on first floor and extinguished, before it was moved to the second floor where minor extension was found.

The occupants of this fire were alerted by a dog, allowing them to safely exit.

A total of three handlines were used to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained major damage, but there were no injuries as a result of the fire. 

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today and Thursday due to the threat of flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Photo taken in Farmington, Mo. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Source: Toni...
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Carbondale police are using another social media tool to fight crime.
Carbondale Police join ring program
Charles Mills is facing sexual abuse charges in which the victim is under the age of 13.
Jonesboro, Ill. man accused of sexual abuse
Hunters scouting the area in South Carolina.
Severin Legislation cuts down regulations for owners of hunting ground