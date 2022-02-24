Dog alerts owners that home is on fire in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A fire at a residence in Jefferson County this morning took 3 hours to be cleared.

According to Jefferson Fire Protection District 1, Jefferson Fire, along with auto aid from Kell FPD and Litton Ambulance responded to a structure fire in the rural Dix area at around 4:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a two-story house with heavy fire from the garage and first floor adjacent to the garage.

As the bulk of the fire was extinguished from outside, a hose line was stretched inside where additional fire was found on first floor and extinguished, before it was moved to the second floor where minor extension was found.

The occupants of this fire were alerted by a dog, allowing them to safely exit.

A total of three handlines were used to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained major damage, but there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.