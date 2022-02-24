Heartland Votes
Community meeting in Sikeston planned following deadly shooting at Charleston party

January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen said in January that his department responded to 28 calls of shots-fired, 20 believed to be connected to gang activity.

And McMillen said he believes there’s a connection between that activity and what happened last weekend in Charleston.

That’s why he’s working with a number of local groups to make residents more aware of what’s going on.

A community meeting is now planned for Tuesday at 5:30pm at Lincoln University.

