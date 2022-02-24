Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Charleston DPS chief thanks public for support in deadly shooting investigation

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting that left two women dead and multiple others injured.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston’s police chief wants to thank the public for their support as investigators continue tracking leads in last weekend’s deadly shooting.

Sixteen people were shot, two of whom died, at a party in southeast Missouri early Saturday morning, February 19.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said officers have talked to the 14 victims who had to be hospitalized.

All but two of them are now out of the hospital, according to Hearnes.

He said they’re still looking for information, pictures or videos taken at that party, and the work to track down a shooter or shooters remains a regional effort.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge closed due to barge hit
January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
Community meeting in Sikeston planned following deadly shooting at Charleston party
Weather spotting camera now operating in Butler County
Butler County gets new weather monitoring system
IDOT is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways.
Winter weather continues in southern Illinois