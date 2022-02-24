Charleston DPS chief thanks public for support in deadly shooting investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston’s police chief wants to thank the public for their support as investigators continue tracking leads in last weekend’s deadly shooting.

Sixteen people were shot, two of whom died, at a party in southeast Missouri early Saturday morning, February 19.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said officers have talked to the 14 victims who had to be hospitalized.

All but two of them are now out of the hospital, according to Hearnes.

He said they’re still looking for information, pictures or videos taken at that party, and the work to track down a shooter or shooters remains a regional effort.

