Charity organization repairs Mayfield animal shelter destroyed by tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Rescue Rebuild, a shelter renovation program of Greater Good Charities, received funding from the IDEXX Foundation to help repair the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter that was damaged by the tornadoes last December.

The renovation is part of Greater Good Charities’ ongoing commitment to the people and pets of Mayfield impacted by the disaster.

Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild team, along with local volunteers and a support crew from Nashville Humane Association, repaired the 250-foot outside fencing at Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter that was struck by trees during the tornadoes.

Additionally, they renovated the cat rooms by adding enrichments like wall mounts, shelves, and stairs to help increase the well-being of resident felines.

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.

It has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007.

Greater Good Charities also donated, and continues to donate, essential pet supplies, veterinary goods, and pet food that will help hundreds of more shelter pets and families with pets in Kentucky affected by the devastation.

In addition, Greater Good Charities is financially supporting local food banks and other essential services, while continuing ongoing distribution of Good Packs with survival supplies to help hundreds of people and pets in the community.

