Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Guardian Angel' devices

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received "Guardian Angel" devices thanks to a grant.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received "Guardian Angel" devices thanks to a grant.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office received “Guardian Angel” devices through a Spirit of Blue Foundation grant.

Sheriff Nicky Knight first hears of the grant in late January 2022.

“The safety of the deputies that serve Calloway County is my top priority, so I immediately began the process of applying for the grant,” he said.

Sheriff Knight said the devices arrived late last week and were issued to each deputy in the department.

“I’m really thankful to have the addition of this life safety equipment for each of our deputies,” he said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the devices are designed to provide 360 degree lighting to help law enforcement officers be seen when outside of their patrol vehicle.

