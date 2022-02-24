Black Ice possible overnight

Wintry precipitation will continue to become lighter as we move through the late evening hours. We will be dry by time we wake up on Friday. Temperatures will fall back below freezing overnight, so untreated surfaces and elevated surfaces will be icy! Lows tonight will be in the 20s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day Friday, but most of the morning will be rather cloudy. Winds will also pick up overnight and cause wind chills through the morning hours, making temperatures feel more like the teens. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s. A warming trend kicks in next week, lots of 50s and even some 60s in the forecast!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.