Heartland Votes
Another First Alert Action Day

More rain and freezing rain with round 2 this afternoon...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle/rain at times with isolated fog. This will contribute to icy road conditions starting off the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning and will warm into the low  to mid 30s. Areas in our northern counties have the best chance of seeing sleet mixing with freezing rain today, out central counties will likely see freezing rain, and out southern counties can start off seeing freezing rain but will transition over into rain as temperatures warm above freeing by the afternoon.  Plan on hazardous road conditions especially heading into tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few flurries possible on the backside of this system by Friday morning.

A significant warm up is on the way by the end of the weekend into next week with the 50s back in the forecast!

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

