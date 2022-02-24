6th annual SIU Day of Giving scheduled for March 2

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 6th annual SIU Day of Giving will be Wednesday, March 2.

“This is going to be one incredible day,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. “We’re excited for it, and we know our alumni are as well.”

Each year the Southern Illinois University community comes together for a 24-hour Day of Giving. You can visit siuday.siu.edu on Wednesday to make a gift of any size. Donations can be directed to any college, unit, program or initiative you choose.

SIU student Nicole Raventos hopes donors will support the College of Business and Analytics. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale)

According to SIU, they raised more than $2.8 million in 2021 through more than 3,400 donations.

University leaders say SIU was one of the only universities in the country to host a Day of Giving livestream, and this year they’re adding a second one from St. Louis.

The first livestream will start at 8 a.m. and continue until about 2 p.m. It will be available on the SIU Alumni Association’s Facebook page and online.

The event will feature Chancellor Austin Lane, a parade of college deans, university officials, students, and alumni.

After the first livestream in Carbondale, the grand finale in St. Louis will pick back up on the Alumni Association’s Facebook page and the Day of Giving page at 6 p.m.

Chancellor Lane will update the Day of Giving totals and make an announcement “that will impact how we imagine the future of the university.” It will be broadcast live from the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

SIU will also host its inaugural Saluki Takeover Tour St. Louis.

In conjunction with the MVC Arch Madness men’s basketball tournament, there will be multiple Saluki-themed events taking place in St. Louis and the Metro East.

The Chancellor’s Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 will be the first of multiple events between then and Saturday, March 5.

