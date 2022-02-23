Winter Weather On The Way

A wintry mix across the Heartland will cause icing and potential flooding for portions of Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel through this event. A winter storm warning has been issued for most counties in the Heartland.

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Cool northwesterly winds will drive in colder air. Wind gusting at 15-20 mph will place wind chill values in the teens and low 20s today. Actual high temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s.

This afternoon and evening we will see an increase in precipitation starting off as a few snowflakes, but mainly sleet and freezing rain. Due to warm surfaces from the past several days, icing will be most favorable on cars, powerlines, and trees during the onset. A second round of additional freezing rain and sleet moves in on Thursday which can cause further ice accumulation. Some areas could see up to 0.25″ of ice. The trend is even higher amounts possible in some isolated areas. Rain will likely spread into our southern counties Thursday with temperatures slightly above freezing. This could accumulate another 1-2″ of rain in Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel aggravating flooding again. We may even see some light snow in our northern counties on the back side of this system Thursday night into early Friday. Overall, anticipate hazardous travel, tree damage, and isolated power outages.

-Lisa

