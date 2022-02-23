Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Students celebrate National FFA Week in Vienna, Ill.

Vienna, Ill. students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.
Vienna, Ill. students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.(Vienna School District)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.

According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the week of events included:

  • Tuesday - Dress in blue and gold/teacher breakfast
  • Wednesday - Dress like a farmer/driver your tractor to school/chapter lunch
  • Thursday - Dress in camo/muddy truck
  • Friday - Wear your chapter shirt/kiss the pig/officers vs. teachers obstacle course

He said Vienna is fortunate to have Jason West as the FFA advisor and Ag instructor.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

The Challenger Learning Center in Paducah, Ky. is one of only 21 organizations across the...
Challenger Learning Center gets nearly $24K grant
Missouri Governor Mike Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA...
Gov. Parson proclaims National FFA Week in Mo.
Jackson This Week 2/23/22
Jackson This Week 2/23/22
Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused flash flooding on Route 142, on the south edge of...
Flooded roads in the Heartland