Students celebrate National FFA Week in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.

According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the week of events included:

Tuesday - Dress in blue and gold/teacher breakfast

Wednesday - Dress like a farmer/driver your tractor to school/chapter lunch

Thursday - Dress in camo/muddy truck

Friday - Wear your chapter shirt/kiss the pig/officers vs. teachers obstacle course

He said Vienna is fortunate to have Jason West as the FFA advisor and Ag instructor.

