Students celebrate National FFA Week in Vienna, Ill.
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.
According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the week of events included:
- Tuesday - Dress in blue and gold/teacher breakfast
- Wednesday - Dress like a farmer/driver your tractor to school/chapter lunch
- Thursday - Dress in camo/muddy truck
- Friday - Wear your chapter shirt/kiss the pig/officers vs. teachers obstacle course
He said Vienna is fortunate to have Jason West as the FFA advisor and Ag instructor.
