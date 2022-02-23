Student taken into custody after threat made to Zeiglar Royalton grade school

Heartland Votes
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A threat to the Zeiglar Royalton grade school has been reported.

A statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old grade school student sent an image to another student through Snapchat depicting a handgun.

The student also told school students to not come to school tomorrow.

However, the student has been taken into custody, and there is no danger from the student currently.

