Student taken into custody after threat made to Zeiglar Royalton grade school

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A threat to the Zeiglar Royalton grade school has been reported.

A statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old grade school student sent an image to another student through Snapchat depicting a handgun.

The student also told school students to not come to school tomorrow.

However, the student has been taken into custody, and there is no danger from the student currently.

