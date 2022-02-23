Heartland Votes
St. Louis County Council votes down proposed order to remove mask mandate

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday against an order that would have ended the county’s mask mandate immediately.

The order, which was proposed by Councilman Ernie Trakas, failed 4-3 along party lines, with all Democrats voting it down and all Republicans supporting it. Trakas said the council should have voted to end the mandate a while ago. The council voted in the mandate on January 4, also along party lines.

Councilwoman Sholanda Webb, who voted against the order, said the action seemed pointless as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has indicated the mask mandate will go to a mask recommendation at the end of February with COVID-19 case numbers falling. Page will talk more about the change at a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

