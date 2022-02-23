Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Severin Legislation cuts down regulations for owners of hunting ground

Hunters scouting the area in South Carolina.
Hunters scouting the area in South Carolina.(WMBF)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) reports unanimous passage of legislation that will cut down on regulations impacting owners of hunting land in the State of Illinois through a House Committee last week.

HB 5042 impacts the Illinois Wildlife Code by changing requirements for resident and nonresident landowners.

Currently, landowners must submit a permit application and proof of eligible land ownership to the Department of Natural Resources every year. Severin’s bill changes the requirements to once every five years.

“Hunting is a way of life for many people that own land in Southern Illinois,” Rep. Severin said. “The fact is, there are people that do not live in Illinois that still own hunting ground here for their own use, for their friends and family, and for the purposes of renting the land to in-state hunters. Current law requires those folks to submit to yearly reporting requirements and a mountain of paperwork that I think can be reduced to make life easier. I am working to change the law’s requirements to move from every year, to once every five years.”

Severin says the idea for the legislation was brought to him by a constituent that felt the current law may hamper in-state hunters from utilizing fertile hunting ground during critical hunting seasons.

“I am proud to have earned the unanimous support of the House Agriculture and Conservation Committee for this important measure. I’m looking to cut red-tape and harmful and burdensome regulations anywhere I can find them.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Charles Mills is facing sexual abuse charges in which the victim is under the age of 13.
Jonesboro, Ill. man accused of sexual abuse
Jackson County, along with the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro, launched the CodeRED...
Jackson Co., cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro change community notification system
Drug Seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year, according to Illinois State Police.
Ill. State Police: Drug seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year.
Vienna, Ill. students celebrated National FFA Week with several events.
Students celebrate National FFA Week in Vienna, Ill.