Senate passes bill allowing virtual filing for order of protection petitions

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers hope to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence this session by allowing them to file petitions for orders of protection virtually.

Rape crisis centers in Illinois saw 20,000 victims of sexual violence just last year. Advocates say the state should help alleviate barriers to orders of protection.

Survivors often hesitate to file an order of protection due to reliving the trauma and fear of seeing their attacker. This proposal would require courts to allow anyone to file petitions online so they don’t have to confront abusers inside or outside a courthouse.

It also calls for courts in counties with 250,000 people to provide a remote hearing option for people to receive their orders. Some raised concerns that these virtual hearings would only be allowed for nine counties. Those counties are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago, Madison, and St. Clair.

Sponsor Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said smaller counties can take the steps to have remote hearings if they choose. Although, he noted that many of those communities don’t have strong enough bandwidth right now.

“I didn’t want legislation that mandated for example a smaller county downstate that would have to spend $50,000 immediately on upgrading their technological capabilities,” Stadelman said. “So, I didn’t want that type of expensive mandate. I would hope they would move in that direction. We’re in the 21st century. I think eventually all counties will.”

Sponsors say they are open to the possibility of a follow-up bill next year to help smaller communities have virtual hearings with proper financial investment from the state.

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault says virtual hearings during the pandemic have helped many who may have struggled to get to court due to travel limitations, childcare, or fear of seeing their attacker in person.

“In the state coalition, learning what was necessary and then applying it is something that we adapted to really quickly,” said Coalition Executive Director Carrie Ward. “And I think it’s also something that we’ve learned as we moved through the stages of this pandemic there are a whole lot of things that we learned out of necessity that we fully intend to keep because we have found that they assist survivors in such as supportive way.”

The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence also strongly supports the legislation. Executive Director Amanda Pyron explained remote access to hearings has enabled survivors who wouldn’t feel comfortable coming into a court to be able to access legal protections. She said some survivors are concerned about their personal safety or legal status in the country.

“We’ve also seen language access improve with the onset of remote services because there is the language line. There is greater access to interpreters,” Pyron said. “It has really allowed the legal system to become more accessible to survivors who have different needs and may feel a bit more comfortable remotely versus being in a court setting.”

The Senate voted unanimously to pass Stadelman’s proposal Wednesday afternoon. It now heads to the House for consideration.

