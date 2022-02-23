Paducah man accused of ramming cruiser, fleeing officers in Jan. arrested after fleeing 2nd time

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and fleeing from officers in January was arrested on Wednesday, February 23 after he fled from officers a second time.

Malik J. Watson, 26, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2900 block of Broadway.

He was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and first-degree criminal mischief driving with no operator’s license.

He was also arrested on bench warrants from 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 charging him with probation violation for felony warrants; on a parole violation warrant from the Kentucky Parole Board charging him with absconding parole supervision, failure to report address change and failure to report to his parole officer; and on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Paducah police, drug detectives recognized Watson as a passenger in a vehicle on Lone Oak Road. They stopped the vehicle on Broadway, and Watson ran away.

Police say he was caught a short distance away and arrested. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

As Watson ran, they say witnesses told them he threw a backpack into some bushes.

Officers recovered the backpack and found marijuana, plastic bags and digital scales.

In Watson’s pants pockets, police say they found two Oxycodone pills. They said he doesn’t have a prescription for them.

Back on January 4, drug detectives saw Watson driving on Mayfield Road and knew he did not have a valid operator’s license.

They said Watson pulled into a driveway, and they stopped behind him with their emergency lights activated.

When the detectives got out to talk to him, they say Watson put his car in reverse and rammed the front of the cruiser, then tried to flee in reverse down Seitz Street. The car ran into a ditch and Watson ran away.

Officers were unable to find him.

In the car Watson was driving, police say they found about 50 suspected fentanyl pills, 15 hydrocodone pills, 143 grams of marijuana, digital scales and 125 small plastic bags.

They said they also found Watson’s ID and debit card in the car.

Watson pleaded guilty to second-degree fleeing or evading police in October 2020 and was sentenced to one year and 30 days in jail, but was placed on supervised probation.

In addition to the new charges on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Watson was arrested on six warrants/bench warrants charging him with a variety of offenses.

