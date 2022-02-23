Cape Girardeau non-profit organization needs a roof

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local non-profit organization that takes pride in helping others, needs your help.

One City in Cape Girardeau has a leaky roof problem they can’t afford to fix.

“We don’t just have a pot of money to dip into to, to provide this new roof,” said Executive Director Taylor Smith.

She believes with bad weather on the horizon, getting the roof fixed is a top priority.

“Now, we are at the point where anytime there it torrential rainfall or we had that heavy ice storm two weeks ago,” she continued. “The roof is leaking in all parts of the building which is a problem because all parts of our building is used to do great things in our community.”

Back in 2017 One City took over an old warehouse at 610 Independence Street and converted it into the community center.

“This is a very old, very cool historical building but it does have a flat roof,” Smith said. “So whenever there is a lot of rain or there is snow and ice sitting on top of our building, when that melts, it just begins to come through.”

She said the roof has been patched many times in the past but now, that’s just not enough.

“Those patches aren’t working anymore,” she said. “We’re having some new areas pop up that need patches. But the reality is, we don’t need any more band aids, we just truly need a new roof.”

Because buckets of water inside the building hinders the community learning process.

“It’s not like we have a pot of money sitting around for a brand-new roof,” she said. “The money that we do have is literally funding us to help change lives week in and week out. So that’s why we need the Heartlands help.”

Folks looking to help One City can go to this link https://onecityunite.org/ to help.

