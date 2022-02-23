Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri House backs bills against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The Missouri House has passed a pair of bills pushing back on requirements to get the COVID-19...
The Missouri House has passed a pair of bills pushing back on requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine.(WIS-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a pair of bills pushing back on requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislation passed Tuesday includes one bill that would ban public employers from requiring vaccinations, with exceptions for nursing homes and other health care facilities that need to mandate vaccines in order to get federal funding.

A second bill would ensure people who are unvaccinated still get unemployment benefits if they’re fired for not getting the vaccine. It also states that people can’t be disqualified from getting organ transplants for not getting the vaccine.

The bills now head to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hi" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter’s mom interrupts live shot in Ohio
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hey" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter's mom interrupts his live shot
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward