Missouri House backs bills against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a pair of bills pushing back on requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislation passed Tuesday includes one bill that would ban public employers from requiring vaccinations, with exceptions for nursing homes and other health care facilities that need to mandate vaccines in order to get federal funding.

A second bill would ensure people who are unvaccinated still get unemployment benefits if they’re fired for not getting the vaccine. It also states that people can’t be disqualified from getting organ transplants for not getting the vaccine.

The bills now head to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.