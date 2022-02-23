Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from candidate over views

The Missouri GOP announced on Twitter Tuesday that it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, a...
The Missouri GOP announced on Twitter Tuesday that it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, a Kansas City-area Republican.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Republican party has rejected a filing fee from a man who has previously been criticized by his own children for what they call his racist and homophobic views.

The Missouri GOP announced on Twitter Tuesday that it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, a Kansas City-area Republican.

The party called previous statements from West “vile” and said they conflict with the party’s platform. West narrowly won the GOP primary for a Missouri House seat in 2018 and 2020 but lost to the Democratic candidates both years.

In both those races, West’s children and the GOP party urged voters to reject him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hi" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter’s mom interrupts live shot in Ohio
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hey" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter's mom interrupts his live shot
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward