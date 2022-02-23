Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from candidate over views

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Republican party has rejected a filing fee from a man who has previously been criticized by his own children for what they call his racist and homophobic views.

The Missouri GOP announced on Twitter Tuesday that it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, a Kansas City-area Republican.

The party called previous statements from West “vile” and said they conflict with the party’s platform. West narrowly won the GOP primary for a Missouri House seat in 2018 and 2020 but lost to the Democratic candidates both years.

In both those races, West’s children and the GOP party urged voters to reject him.

