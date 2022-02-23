Missouri August primary candidate filing opens; lots of eyes on U.S. Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Filing opened up for candidates on the state and federal level on Tuesday morning across Missouri.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft walked throughout the building Tuesday greeting people as they filed for candidacy. He says it’s more fun being on the other side.

The United States Senate Seat is arguably the most competitive with multiple candidates filing..all wanting to make Missouri better. The consensus among all candidates was that they want to make Missouri better. On the Republican side, former Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned from the position in 2018, was one of the first to file.

”I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Missouri again, we have a tremendous amount of work to do,” said Greitens.

Congressman Billy Long also filed at the capitol in Jefferson City. He has pushed issues including a tougher stance against China stronger and employment opportunities.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed as well, saying he is ready to protect Missouri.

”My focus remains the same, which is to remind people of all the work we’re doing to defend them to protect Missouri values. And again, we need reinforcements in Washington DC,” said Atty. Gen. Schmitt.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartlzer says she’s the best candidate because of her past fighting in the U.S. Capitol.

”(I) have a track record of fighting for our values in Washington. Today where America is in crisis in many fronts. We need that experienced leadership, that true conservative who can stop this socialism and just stand strong for our freedoms and our values,” said Hartzler.

State Senator Dave Shatz says he is confident he will be the Republican nominee.

”I think the reason I’m in this race is I think there’s too many fakes and frauds in politics here right now. And so that’s why I’m running for United States Senate and looking forward to be able to take the things that I’ve learned here, Missouri, and the results that I’ve been able to achieve to Washington, DC,” said State Senator Shatz.

Mark McCloskey, an attorney from the St. Louis area, also officially filed to be in the U.S. Senate race. He says he’s the only one who is not a lifelong politician.

”I’ve never had any interest in political office. I’ve never been a candidate for anything before. You know, it’s something which has been imposed upon us. You know, we really feel it’s a higher calling now,”said McCloskey.

One of the Democratic candidates, Lucas Kunce, says his military background and the fact that he is from Jefferson City make him a great candidate.

“The whole reason I’m running, when I was a kid growing up there, it’s just magical neighborhood, everyone took care of each other,” said Kunce.

Filing closes March 29.

