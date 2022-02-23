Marina open house scheduled for Thursday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new marina could be coming to Cape Girardeau and city leaders want your opinion on it.

You see boaters all the time on the Mississippi River and in the near future they could be able to park their boats along the river.

The city is holding an open house to get people to come by and talk about the different plans that could be in the works for a new marina facility.

“It’s really important for the city to hear the concerns and the ideas of citizens,” Cape Girardeau City Council Member Ward 1 Dan Presson said. “Especially citizens in areas where it’s going to impact the flow of traffic, the economic development, the visitors. And so, I’m excited for the opportunity for citizens to come out, air their views, their ideas and their concepts and then have them heard by this new feasibility study group.”

Presson says there are a lot of people that want recreational aquatic options here in the city.

“A marina impacts us in visitors, it impacts us in economic development, it also just impacts us in general as a community,” Presson said. “Adding recreational boating opportunities to the Mississippi River, in addition to our existing Red Star boat launch, just continues to develop us as a destination.”

This marina may also help bring in people to spend their money on items in town when they visit.

“The thing with a marina like this is it continues to develop our downtown core,” Presson said. “And you’ll hear that from a lot of different organizations like Old Town Cape, like that Community Improvement District, is developing our downtown core, as not only as a destination for citizens to come and have recreational use but also for visitors to come and have recreational use. We have a casino an arts campus and a downtown that is thriving with businesses, bars, restaurants and stores. So this just adds another layer of amenity that we would be able to provide to citizens and also to visitors. And hopefully visitors that arrive on the Mississippi River and decide to stay the night, shop at our local stores and eat in our restaurants.”

The open house is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau City Hall.

