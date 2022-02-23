Heartland Votes
KYTC: U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge closed due to icing

The Brookport Bridge is closed due to icing on the metal deck. (Source: KYTC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill., is closed.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the bridge closed at approximately 4:40 p.m. due to icing on the metal decking.

The bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the ice.

Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill.

