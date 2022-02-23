Jonesboro, Ill. man accused of sexual abuse

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Charles Mills, 58, was arrested for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault - victim under age 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse - victim under age 13.

According to Illinois State Police, on December 15, 2020, the Department of Children and Family Services ask them to investigate allegations of sexual abuse.

State police and agents from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on January 6, 2021 at a home in Jonesboro, Ill.

Mills was arrested on February 22, 2022 and taken to the Jackson County Jail where he’s currently being held on a $250,000 bond, with 10 percent to apply.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, extension 281.

