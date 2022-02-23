Jackson Co., cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro change community notification system

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Jackson County and the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro announced they are changing their community notification system.

They launched the CodeRED community notification system to send alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents.

The communities previously used NIXLE.

“Upon evaluating our previous notification system and other available options, we chose CodeRED for its innovative features, user-friendly platform, and wide-spread adoption rates across the country,” said Captain Ryan Hall, Carbondale Fire/OEM, in a news release. “Their company-owned redundant data centers help ensure every resident’s data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly and reliably to thousands of individuals within minutes. We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, providing the information they need to know to make better informed decisions during an emergency.”

They said CodeRED will allow residents to choose which alerts they’d like to receive, as well as their preferred channel.

Resident can also choose different methods including landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY or a combination. The alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions.

CodeRED also has a mobile app for those with smartphones.

Public safety officials say they will be able to create and send messages on the go from any smartphone or tablet. Staff members can also use the system to communicate emergency information with one another.

All residents are encouraged to visit www.Jacksoncounty-il.gov, https://explorecarbondale.com/, or http://www.murphysboro.com/ to sign up for CodeRED.

