Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackson Co., cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro change community notification system

Jackson County, along with the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro, launched the CodeRED...
Jackson County, along with the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro, launched the CodeRED community notification system to send alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Jackson County and the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro announced they are changing their community notification system.

They launched the CodeRED community notification system to send alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents.

The communities previously used NIXLE.

“Upon evaluating our previous notification system and other available options, we chose CodeRED for its innovative features, user-friendly platform, and wide-spread adoption rates across the country,” said Captain Ryan Hall, Carbondale Fire/OEM, in a news release. “Their company-owned redundant data centers help ensure every resident’s data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly and reliably to thousands of individuals within minutes. We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, providing the information they need to know to make better informed decisions during an emergency.”

They said CodeRED will allow residents to choose which alerts they’d like to receive, as well as their preferred channel.

Resident can also choose different methods including landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY or a combination. The alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions.

CodeRED also has a mobile app for those with smartphones.

Public safety officials say they will be able to create and send messages on the go from any smartphone or tablet. Staff members can also use the system to communicate emergency information with one another.

All residents are encouraged to visit www.Jacksoncounty-il.gov, https://explorecarbondale.com/, or http://www.murphysboro.com/ to sign up for CodeRED.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

The Attorneys General from 47 states, along with Guam and the District Of Columbia, signed onto...
Attorneys general call on FTC to adopt national rule outlawing impersonation scams
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said officers recently made a major methamphetamine seizure...
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘major’ meth seizure from drug trafficking arrest
Drug Seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year, according to Illinois State Police.
Ill. State Police: Drug seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year.
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021