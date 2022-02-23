Heartland Votes
Ill. State Police: Drug seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year.

Drug Seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year, according to Illinois State Police.
Drug Seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year, according to Illinois State Police.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Drug Seizures increased dramatically in Illinois last year, according to Illinois State Police.

You can watch the announcement here.

According to the director of the Illinois State Police, troopers seized nearly 400 percent more fentanyl in 2021 compared to the year before.

He also reported heroin seizures in the state rose by 263 percent, and meth seizures up by 190 percent.

Combined, authorities say all illegal drug seizures in Illinois last year had a value of about $71 million.

Statewide MEG total for Illinois.
Statewide MEG total for Illinois.

According to ISP, during FY21, on the enforcement front, Southern Illinois Enforcement Group agents opened approximately 107 investigations and closed approximately 42 cases, with approximately 103 ongoing investigations.

MEGSI agents made 107 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other dangerous drugs with an estimated street value of $316,284.00, while making 48 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances.

SIEG agents also made five gang related arrests and seized 16 weapons.

