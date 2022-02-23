Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office makes ‘major’ meth seizure from drug trafficking arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office said officers recently made a major methamphetamine seizure from a drug trafficking arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 22, around 5 p.m., a Mayfield man was arrested and a significant quantity of crystal meth was seized, with a street value of about $136,000.

DeAnthony L. Noonan, 36, was charged with trafficking in meth second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine third or subsequent offense, trafficking in opiates second or subsequent offense, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, he has an extensive criminal record with convictions related to drug trafficking, forgery and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Recently, Noonan is accused of selling large quantities of crystal meth in and around the Mayfield-Graves County area and beyond.

Investigators from the sheriff’s offices in Graves County, McCracken County, Calloway County and Marshall County, along with Kentucky State Police and Mayfield police, task officers with the DEA and the U.S. Marshal’s Service conducted surveillance operation in Mayfield on Tuesday afternoon.

It was believed Noonan was transporting and selling a significant quantity of crystal meth.

At around 5 p.m., deputies say Noonan’s vehicle was blocked in at a business off of West Broadway.

He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of about 3 pounds of crystal meth, electronic scales, more than $4,500 in cash, cocaine, opiates and other related items.

Noonan was taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and later transported to the Calloway County Jail.

02-23-22 Re: Major Methamphetamine Seizure from Drug Trafficking Arrest Tuesday afternoon (02-22-22) around 5PM, a... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.