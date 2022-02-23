Gov. Parson proclaims National FFA Week in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson proclaimed February 19-26 as National FFA Week in the state.

On Wednesday, February 23, Missouri FFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker of Pierce City received the proclamation on behalf of the 2021-2022 Missouri FFA State Officer team.

According to a release from the governor’s office, nearly 300 Missouri FFA members joined the governor on the steps of the Missouri Capitol to celebrate.

“Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work,” Governor Parson said. “The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA. We are always impressed by their determination, work ethic, and innovative outlook, and it is an honor to stand with them today.”

The governor drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractor to school during National FFA Week. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe joined in on the tradition.

It’s a great day to drive a tractor to work! In celebration of National FFA Week, I was proud to drive a John Deere... Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

“Every time I see students in their FFA jackets, I am excited for the future of agriculture,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These future leaders will feed, clothe, and fuel a growing world. They will be leaders in their communities, innovators of technology and the generation who drive the next great wave of agriculture production. It is a privilege to recognize these students and the hardworking advisors who lead them each day.”

In 1928, 33 young men met at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City and began the National Future Farmers of America Organization. Currently, the organization’s official name is the National FFA Organization and now, 94 years later, is represented locally by 8,700 FFA chapters and 760,000 members nationwide.

Missouri is home to more than 350 chapters and nearly 26,000 members.

