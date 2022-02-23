Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Friends rescue moose trapped beneath the ice of a frozen creek

A dramatic rescue of Alaska wildlife took place near a creek in Willow on February 19
By Taylor Burke and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Andrew Koerner and his friend Terry White were heading home after a day of riding around on snowmachines on Feb. 19 when they spotted a moose stuck beneath the ice of a frozen creek in Alaska.

The two men wasted no time and began to dig an 8-foot hole around the animal in an effort to free it, according to KTUU.

During this time, a few other men saw their rescue efforts and began to help. One of those men had a sledgehammer on hand to make breaking chunks of ice easier.

Koerner said he could tell the moose was trapped for a few days, as it was missing fur on the back of its neck, a sign he tried to free himself but failed.

Being in Alaska for the last 15 years, this is hardly Koerner’s first moose encounter, but he said being that close to one is still a nerve-wracking experience.

Despite knowing this trapped, scared moose could harm them, Koerner and friends kept digging and after an hour and a half, set him free.

“You could just tell by his eyes that he was just so ready to get out of that hole,” Koerner said. “That’s when me and Terry looked at each other and were like, we’re not going to leave until this little guy is out of this hole.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
‘Dancing Grannies’ prepare for 1st performance since 4 members were killed in Christmas parade
Jackson County, along with the cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro, launched the CodeRED...
Jackson Co., cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro change community notification system
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in...
Queen Elizabeth holds weekly audience with PM on phone