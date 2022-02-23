Heartland Votes
Freezing rain and sleet likely this afternoon and evening

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our first round of precipitation is already taking over the Heartland. Temperatures are below freezing, so freezing rain and sleet area likely through the evening and even into the overnight hours for parts of the area. Road temperatures are above freezing in many areas, thanks to the warmer temperatures earlier this week, but those will be dropping quickly and roads will become slick through the afternoon and certainly through the evening. Please be careful. The more freezing rain you see, the better chance you will have scattered power outages. The more sleet you see, you will still have slick roads, but power outages will not be as much of a concern. Higher ice totals look like they will be in the southwestern half of the Heartland. Small temperatures changes can shift this forecast so make sure to check back with us often. The second round of heavier precipitation will push in late Thursday morning into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warming in much of the Heartland during this event, so more and more areas will see a changeover to rain through the day. The only exception will be our far western counties in southeast Missouri, and northern parts of SEMO and southern Illinois. You may still spend much of the day below or at freezing.

