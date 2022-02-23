Heartland Votes
Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

