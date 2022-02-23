Charleston holds town meeting following deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston city leaders hosted a town meeting Tuesday night, for community members to address this weekend’s deadly shooting and begin the path to healing.

“Right now, it is breaking me down just thinking about it,” Larico Coleman, Charleston resident said.

Coleman said the deadly shooting is affecting him mentally and emotionally. He was shot in Charleston years ago and he also knew 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark, one of the women who died.

“I lost it because I was there since she was born, she was such a sweet little girl,” Coleman said.

Charleston NAACP president Antonio Riggens said they’re partnering with local crisis teams to organize a town meeting and to help folks like Coleman grieve what’s happened.

“I’ve been here my whole life and to see kids go down and get killed like that it’s just sad,” Riggens said.

Janice Ruesler is with Gibson Recovery Center and was at the meeting. She shared folks who experience gun violence are often hesitant to reach out for help.

“Alot of times people will say, ‘I was not directly at the party’, or ‘I wasn’t directly at the event so it shouldn’t be affecting me’. But reality is being a part of this community, that you’ve been effected,” Ruesler said.

She said traumatic events cause a ripple effect in communities, especially smaller towns like Charleston.

“What happens is after this trauma response you have people shutting down, people needing mental health, you have people needing other assistance,” Ruesler said.

Coleman said he hopes people who need assistance reach out, so his community can start to heal

“I’m going to try to do my best to help this community come together and today is a good start,” Coleman said.

NAACP officials say they are still working on a plan to prevent gun violence in the area.

Anyone who needs assistance with counseling can reach out to officials with Charleston’s NAACP

