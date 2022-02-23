Challenger Learning Center gets nearly $24K grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Challenger Learning Center will receive $23,614 in grant money.

The learning center is one of only 21 organizations across the nation to win an award from a new grant program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

NASA’s Community Anchor Award program is designed to help informal education community resources like the CLC implement authentic NASA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math experiences while reinforcing the CLC’s identity as a vital community resource.

According to the West Kentucky Community and Technical College, the CLC’s “STEM Squad” will be a project-based learning experience. It will begin in fall 2022 and continue for a full year.

They said 30 students in fifth-seventh grades will participate in monthly “STEM Squad Summits,” a summer project and a trip to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

At the end of the project, students will participate in a community experience-sharing session.

“For almost 20 years the Challenger Learning Center at Paducah has provided quality STEM programs and resources to students, educators and the community at large. The designation as a NASA Informal Education Community Anchor will enable us to carry our STEM impact to higher levels,” said Mellisa Duncan, CLC director. “The impact on these 30 students will continue to grow exponentially for years to come as they impact others.”

More information on the application process for students will be announced at a later date.

The Challenger Learning Center is located on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus. It’s operated by Paducah Junior College, Inc.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.