Carbondale Police Department joining new Neighbors by Ring program

Carbondale police are using another social media tool to fight crime.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is now taking part of a new public safety service to share important crime and safety related information with the community.

Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their neighbors and the police department to assist in an investigation.

The application is available to the public and does not require the use of a Ring home security device.

“It’s another tool for us to be able to utilize, the nice thing is, is that it’s something that can be sent out quickly all at once to a lot of people,” said Randy Mathis Community Resource officer with Carbondale Police Department.

The information stays anonymous unless you want to share it with the Police Department. But what will the P.D. be using it for?

“Send out alerts if we have a crime that occurs in an area, we will send out an alert asking people who are in this community if they can check their video for whatever information we are looking for. Whether it be we’re looking for a suspect vehicle, we are looking for a suspect who fled on foot, we’re looking for a missing person,” said Mathis.

One Carbondale Resident who owns a store in the mall believes it’ll be a good thing for the city.

“I think everybody deserves a chance to know what’s happening and also be prepared to take necessary precautions for whatever’s going on,” said Erkan Alkis owner of embroidery station.

And another fellow Carbondale resident uses his ring camera at his home. He tells me this program has great potential.

“You know more cameras the better, as far as that goes and there’s no better proof than video so,” said Jeremiah Shoot, a Carbondale resident.

The police say some residents do have concerns with the new program.

“is this a way that Carbondale police department can come and view your ring camera with out your consent, the analogy I use that it is a 1 way road unless you decide otherwise,” said Mathis.

And the department receives nothing from Ring, just additional help from the community.

“Our part of it is, is the neighbor’s app allows public safety to request information and again that information people can choose whether they decide to want to respond to it or not,” said Mathis.

According to the Police Department, this is how you can participate in this program.

How to Use Neighbors:

  • Download the free Neighbors app on iOS, Android, and FireOS devices.
  • Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood to share public safety information using video, photos, and text-only posts.
  • Residents can customize alerts and updates from their neighbors and the Carbondale Police Department.
  • User profiles are anonymous and residents determine what content to share and whether they want to engage with others. The Police Department does not have the ability to determine who has cameras or determine the source of the video unless the information is provided voluntarily.

Neighbors should not be a substitution for reporting crime and suspicious activity to law enforcement. To report a crime or request assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, call 911 in an emergency or 618-549-COPS for a non-emergency.

