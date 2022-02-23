Award presented to inmate who helped others during Dec. 10 tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County RC Center inmate Marco Sanchez has been recognized for stepping up during a time of crisis.

Sanchez was on work detail at the Candle Factory on Dec. 10, 2021.

“Days and weeks after the deadly tornado, I and others began hearing about an inmate who worked feverishly at the Candle factory site pulling victims from the rubble and rendered aid to others that were trapped and injured,” Sheriff Jon Hayden said in a statement. “In passing, I continued hearing about this unnamed inmate to the point that it aroused my curiosity.”

Hayden said witnesses attest that Sanchez was in the factory during the collapse.

After Sanchez crawled to safety, he returned to the rubble after finding tools to help the injured and free people from the collapsed factory.

He had a broken leg and cracked ribs at the time.

February 22, 2022 Re: Sheriff's Meritorious Award presented today Today we would like to recognize a man, who went... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The sheriff’s office informed the sentencing judge aware of the Sanchez’s actions and a hearing took place last week, during which the judge determined Sanchez had only 14 days to serve the remainder of his sentence.

“He will be released from jail on March 01, 2022,” Sheriff Jon Hayden said. “He will be looking for a job, and a place to live. We hope someone will take a chance on him and give him an opportunity to start a new life. He is a hard worker, as he has been assisting county government in moving offices since the tornado, and he is a very humble man. We wish him the best and applaud him for his sense of humanity.”

Attending the presentation Tuesday were:

Judge Exec. Jesse Perry

Mayor Kathy O’Nan

Police Chief Nathan Kent

Jailer George Workman

county commissioners Todd Hayden and Richie Galloway

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.