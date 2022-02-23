6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints at two different Paducah hotels on Monday, February 21.

Drug detectives were first called to a hotel on the 2700 block of HC Mathis Drive and arrested Phillip Graff after searching his room.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Graff, 36 of Paducah, was transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to the second complaint from a hotel on the 3900 block of Hinkleville Road later in the evening.

When they arrived, the deputies stopped a driver leaving the hotel and conducted a search of her vehicle and her person.

The deputies report finding methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills and marijuana.

The driver, Amy J. Thomas, 43 of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with disregarding a traffic control device, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-hydrocodone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A short time later, deputies stopped a second vehicle leaving the same hotel.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was used during a search of the vehicle and alerted deputies. Deputies report finding packaged marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun.

The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Graham, 24 of Mayfield, and his passenger, Sedra Wedel, 21 of Paducah, were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Graham was charged with careless driving, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendel was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives continued to investigate the complaint at the hotel and searched two different rooms.

They reported finding methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, smoking pipes, scales, two handguns, ammunition and $3,203, believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Investigators said one of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

A Mayfield man and a woman were arrested after the searches.

Jonathon Cash, 36, was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine second offense, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property-firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelli Buchanan, 22, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

