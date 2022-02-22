Heartland Votes
Western Ky. to receive more than $2.7M for economic development

the DRA will allocate funding to projects in Hopkinsville, Benton, Calhoun, Guthrie, Wickliffe...
the DRA will allocate funding to projects in Hopkinsville, Benton, Calhoun, Guthrie, Wickliffe and Henderson in Ky. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Delta Regional Authority will invest $2,783,204 to several western Kentucky communities for economic development.

According to a news release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, the DRA will allocate funding to projects in Hopkinsville, Benton, Calhoun, Guthrie, Wickliffe and Henderson in Ky.

“The Delta Regional Authority delivers important resources to a wide range of communities, all tied together by their unique bond to the Mississippi River and its tributaries. I have been a proud supporter of this program for years and gladly advocate on behalf of Kentucky communities to receive substantial agency investment,” said Senator McConnell. “The projects funded by today’s announcement will have real, tangible effects on the lives of Western Kentuckians and will spur the economic development their region needs to prosper.”

The projects include:

  • $410,234 to the City of Hopkinsville to launch a sewer extension project to a currently unserved company within the city’s limits.
  • $421,938 to the City of Benton to extend the city’s West 6th Street sewer interceptor by approximately 1,200 linear feet.
  • $498,900 to the McLean County Fiscal Court to construct a 300-foot broadband tower in Calhoun, Kentucky to provide broadband services to unserved or underserved rural residents.
  • $387,800 to the City of Guthrie to extend the city’s sewer and natural gas lines to a currently unserved commercial development.
  • $509,000 to the Ballard County Economic & Industrial Development Corporation to establish a grocery store in Wickliffe, Kentucky.
  • $555,332 to the City of Henderson to upgrade existing natural gas infrastructure to service new industry users.

