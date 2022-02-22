Heartland Votes
Village of Carrier Mills gets specialty license plate to celebrate 150th anniversary

The Village of Carrier Mills will get a specialty plate to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Village of Carrier Mills has its own specialty license plate to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The Illinois Secretary of State approved the specialty plate to commemorate the village’s Sesquicentennial.

According to a news release from village leaders, an area graphics company helped with the design.

The plate goes on sale February 22 at 2:22 p.m.

They said orders have to be placed in-person at the Carrier Mills water office at 101 North Mill Street.

The plates cost $25 for the pair, and will be delivered in time for the annual event in September.

“This is a good way to commemorate the anniversary and it is something that has never been done before,” said Tracy Felty, village president. “We used a combination of the school colors and the village logo of the original mill.”

Orders will be taken until May 20 so they can get all the orders placed, printed and returned for display beginning Sept. 22.

