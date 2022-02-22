Rte. 177 in Cape Girardeau Co. to close for improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Contractor crews will begin work to improve two sections of Route 177.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will help mitigate issues with flooding by raising the road.

The north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area located from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V in Cape Girardeau. In addition to raising the road, a bridge will be built south of County Road 651.

The south end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area located from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT said work on this section will include raising the road and relocating the centerline. This will also require a slight realignment of County Road 657 will be closed to tie into the new profile.

Weather permitting, crews will begin on the north end of the project (Scism Creek area) at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 7. During this time, they say Route 177 will be closed from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V.

Once work is finished at the north end, MoDOT said construction will then move to the south end of the project (Juden Creek area). For this part of the project, Route 177 will be closed from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane.

According to MoDOT, the Route 177 project is expected to be finished on November 1, 2022, weather permitting.

