Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Strong storms are to blame for hundreds of power outages across the Heartland on Tuesday, February 22.

Crews have spent much of the morning working to restore electricity.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dozens of customers are without power.

Gibson EMC

Obion County: 57 customers

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 2 customers

Dunklin County: 5 customers

New Madrid County: 2 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

Madison County: 54 customers

Reynolds County: 21 customers

Wayne County: 2 customers

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative

Butler County: 13 customers

Carter County: 2 customers

New Madrid County: 3 customers

Stoddard County: 387 customers

