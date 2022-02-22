Heartland Votes
Power outages reported in the Heartland

(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Strong storms are to blame for hundreds of power outages across the Heartland on Tuesday, February 22.

Crews have spent much of the morning working to restore electricity.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dozens of customers are without power.

Gibson EMC

  • Obion County:  57 customers

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 2 customers
  • Dunklin County: 5 customers
  • New Madrid County:  2 customers

Black River Electric Cooperative

  • Madison County:  54 customers
  • Reynolds County: 21 customers
  • Wayne County: 2 customers

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative

  • Butler County:  13 customers
  • Carter County:  2 customers
  • New Madrid County: 3 customers
  • Stoddard County:  387 customers

