Poplar Bluff School Dist. to upgrade junior high building

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff School District is getting a new building at the Junior High School.

The current building, located by the track, will be knocked down to make room for the new building.

“We’re looking at some project lead the way classrooms for that, an activity room that can be used for multiple purposes, a weight room and then a band practice room as well,” Poplar Bluff School Superintendent Scott Dill said. “So really, just a repetition of what is already in this facility, and then pulling some things out of the junior high building that are currently inside.”

The school board approved the new building at the last school board meeting Thursday evening.

“In my mind, this has been one that’s been on the list for a while,” Dill said. “This is part of our masters facility plan. My Superintendent of Finance, Dr. Amy Jackson, has been a tremendous advocate for this project and we’re appreciative of the board giving us the go ahead. Junior high is very excited to have this new addition.”

Dill said this upgrade is much needed.

“We have an obligation to ensure that our kids have the best that we can offer here in Poplar Bluff and throughout the state in our public schools. And so part of that is the learning environment. We know that facilities impact learning. And so, by upgrading this facility, we’re offering our kids those better learning opportunities.”

The next step in the process is to hire a construction manager for the project.

“Then demolition,” Dill said. “We will knock this thing down, then we will look at rebuilding it back better than it ever was.”

The existing building was built in 1956.

