Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mardi Gras preparations expedited ahead of winter weather expected Thursday

Soulard Mardi Gras preps
Soulard Mardi Gras preps(KMOV)
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soulard will once again play host to the 43rd annual Mardi Gras celebration, two years since it was last held in-person.

While Mardi Gras celebrations in St. Louis include 12 events over the span of two and a half months, this weekend’s Mayor’s Ball and Grand Parade are the highlights of the celebration.

“With a few exceptions, we are faring 20 to 50 percent better so far this year than in 2020,” Mack Bradley, President of the Mardi Gras Foundation said. “I think we learned last weekend people want to get out of the house and do something.”

Early this week, crews are setting up tents, portable toilets and fencing ahead of expected winter weather this week.

“Right now, we’re running about 24 hours ahead of schedule to get everything in place before the weather,” Bradley said.

The 20th Mayor’s Ball will take place at the Midway at St. Louis Union Station on Friday night. It’s the first time the event will not take place at city hall, as organizers cited the need for additional space.

On Saturday, the Grand Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will start at the corner of South 7th Street and Cerre Street, proceed south on 7th to Chouteau Avenue, turn east on Chouteau to South Broadway, then south on South Broadway to Park Avenue. The parade will end at South 7th and Sidney Street.

“About 25 percent of the people who come out to the parade are from out of town,” Bradley said.

New this year, anyone looking to access the party tents will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Additionally, all guests will have to provide photo ID that matches the name given on the vaccination card.

“When you’re standing in line to get into a tent and it’s 35 degrees, you want it to be efficient and we need it to be thorough,” Bradley said. “I’m confident we have enough volunteers to keep the process moving and not cause many delays.”

All street alcohol vendors will end at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and bars will be required to close at 11:30 p.m. Local bars that take part in the celebration every year, like Molly’s, are excited about turnout.

“We sold out a week ago and it was the earliest we’ve ever sold out of tickets, so that’s exciting, that’s a good thing,” Luke Reynolds, co-owner of Molly’s, said.

Mardi Gras weekend can easily become the busiest weekend of the season, meaning revenue that can help many of the small bars and restaurants get through the rest of the year.

“We’re a summertime place, we have a lot of patio space, so I would say it gets us caught up on the rest of winter and gives us some momentum headed into spring,” he said.

Each year, the Mardi Gras celebration brings more than $20 million in regional economic activity.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
Nearly the entire Heartland under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Tuesday....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, severe weather
A mother is asking for help to get the only baby formula her daughter can have after there was...
Mother pleas for help after child’s only food option is recalled
Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been...
Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Curris Center Theater at...
Activist, scholars to present lectures at Murray State University about history of segregation and recreation
The announcement is a result of the weather.
Adult & Teen Challenge Mid America moves ribbon cutting
Charleston Police confirmed 19-year-old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark are...
Families hold vigil for Charleston shooting victims
Missouri's grocery tax could be going away soon
Some of you made your usual trip to the grocery store to stock up before the storm.
Missouri’s grocery tax could be going away soon