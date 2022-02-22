Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.
Off-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash
Nearly the entire Heartland under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Tuesday....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY due to flooding, severe weather
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Charleston police confirmed 19 year old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark are...
Vigil for Charleston shooting victims
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of 4-year-old missing since 2020
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests