Man accused of punching pregnant woman in abdomen

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of punching a pregnant woman in the abdomen.

Brian W. Swain was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person.

Carbondale police say the victim reported it to them on February 15 around 11:25 a.m.

She said she and her spouse were walking their dog in the 600 block of East College Street around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 when the suspect, known to them as Brian W. Swain, approached them.

After a brief conversation, Swain allegedly punched the victim, who was pregnant, in the abdomen.

Officers found Swain on Feb. 19 in the 200 block of South Wall Street and arrested him.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

