Freezing rain and sleet move in Wednesday PM and continue through Thursday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/22.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
While we could still see some flooding issues this evening, over severe weather threat is over. A cold front will dive through the area and much colder weather will move in behind it. Temperatures will fall below freezing by time we wake up Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hang into the 20s and 30s through the day. More moisture will push into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet are the most likely types of precipitation across most of the Heartland. Another surge of moisture will spread in Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Freezing rain and rain look like the primary types of precipitation for your Thursday. More freezing rain in our northwestern half of the area, more rainfall in our southeastern counties. Any small chance in temperatures will really impact what type of precipitation you will see so definitely check back often for updates. Scattered power outages possible across parts of the Heartland that see higher freezing rain amounts.

