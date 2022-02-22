Heartland Votes
Fmr. Kentucky state rep. says daughter killed, he and wife hurt in shooting

Coroner called to shooting at home owned by fmr. state representative
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Madison County.

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

The Madison County PVA’s website shows former state representative Wesley Morgan as owning that property.

It’s a very large home on a hill where police say they have a lot of detectives trying to piece together what exactly happened. State police have confirmed it was a home invasion type situation and it was likely isolated to the home.

A reporter from our partners at the Herald Leader talked to Morgan. Morgan told the paper his 32-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting and that he and his wife were hurt.

State police say two people were shot and one person who lived in the home died. KSP says they aren’t releasing names at this point.

There’s no word on the suspect or suspect’s identity right now. Police are asking for the public’s help. If anyone saw anyone in the area, around four Tuesday morning, or if their home surveillance picked up anything, they want you to let them know.

Morgan’s $6.5 million home, complete with a ‘doomsday bunker,’ was listed for sale.

He opened his first liquor store in Richmond in 1982.

Morgan was a one-term state representative. His district included Richmond and Berea in Madison County. While a state representative in 2017, he was accused of illegally transporting alcohol between two of his stores. A judge later dismissed those charges.

He went on to lose his re-election bid in the next Republican primary. In 2020, he ran for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination but lost to incumbent Mitch McConnell.

This is a developing story.

