Flooded roads in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heartland transportation departments are reporting more flooded roads on Tuesday, February 22.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning added to already saturated soil from heavy rains last week has caused more flooding throughout the Heartland, especially in low-lying areas.

Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.

Less than 6 inches of water can force a vehicle off the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the following roads closed due to flooding:

Bollinger County

State Route H north of CR 708 and south of CR 534

Butler County

State Route N from CR 232 to CR 243

Carter County

State Route M north of CR 150

Iron County

MO 49 between Glover and south of Chloride

State Route F at CRD 164

Madison County

State Route V south of Cornwall

Stoddard County

State Route O from CR 309 to just east of CR 316

Wayne County

State Route FF because of flooding form Big Lake Creek

State Route KK south of CR 456 near the Carter County line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reported the following roads closed or marked with high water signs due to flooding:

Fulton County

KY 1907 is CLOSED - signs posted

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted

Livingston County

U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2mm near Clarks Ferry Road in Ledbetter

U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 11,4mm near Livingston Central High School west of Smithland

KY 3489/Jim Wilson Loop has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm near Bear Road

KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm near Kitchen Rd/Faris Springs Rd

KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - signs posted

McCracken County

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd CLOSED at 5.5 to 5.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 1014/Houser Rd

KY 1014/Houser Rd at 3.2 to 3.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd

KYTC said some of these locations have remained closed from last week’s flash flooding event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.