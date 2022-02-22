Heartland Votes
Flooded roads in the Heartland

Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused flash flooding on Route 142, on the south edge of...
Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused flash flooding on Route 142, on the south edge of Eldorado, Ill.(Source: cNews/Randy Vickery)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heartland transportation departments are reporting more flooded roads on Tuesday, February 22.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning added to already saturated soil from heavy rains last week has caused more flooding throughout the Heartland, especially in low-lying areas.

Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn around and find another route.

Less than 6 inches of water can force a vehicle off the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the following roads closed due to flooding:

Bollinger County

  • State Route H north of CR 708 and south of CR 534

Butler County

  • State Route N from CR 232 to CR 243

Carter County

  • State Route M north of CR 150

Iron County

  • MO 49 between Glover and south of Chloride
  • State Route F at CRD 164

Madison County

  • State Route V south of Cornwall

Stoddard County

  • State Route O from CR 309 to just east of CR 316

Wayne County

  • State Route FF because of flooding form Big Lake Creek
  • State Route KK south of CR 456 near the Carter County line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reported the following roads closed or marked with high water signs due to flooding:

Fulton County

  • KY 1907 is CLOSED - signs posted

Hickman County

  • KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted

Livingston County

  • U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2mm near Clarks Ferry Road in Ledbetter
  • U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 11,4mm near Livingston Central High School west of Smithland
  • KY 3489/Jim Wilson Loop has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm near Bear Road
  • KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm near Kitchen Rd/Faris Springs Rd
  • KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem

Marshall County

  • KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - signs posted

McCracken County

  • KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd CLOSED at 5.5 to 5.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 1014/Houser Rd  
  • KY 1014/Houser Rd at 3.2 to 3.7mm at Clear Creek near KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd

KYTC said some of these locations have remained closed from last week’s flash flooding event.

