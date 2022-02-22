Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Strong storms and heavy rain this morning...
Tranquil day in the Heartland.
Tranquil day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/Billie Flesch)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain and storms continue to enter the Heartland through the morning hours. With temperatures in the low 60s this morning and more moisture moving in from the south ahead of a cold front. Storms can lead to heavy rain causing flooding to be a concern through the day. In addition, strong to even severe storms are possible. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. An embedded tornado within bowing line segments can occur as well. After this first morning round of convection, we will have to see if the atmosphere can retain enough energy to possibly produce more strong storms ahead of the front by the early afternoon. There is a chance we may only deal with the severe threat during the morning hours, but we will see. Highs will be in the low 40 mid 60s.

After the front moves through this afternoon, we will see clouds slowly move out and cold air push back in by tonight. Low to upper 20s will be back by Wednesday morning.

Our shift then focuses on a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday. Sleet and freezing rain will develop by the afternoon hours. We could see impactful road conditions due to ice through this time. Temperatures will play a big role in what will occur.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
Nearly the entire Heartland under a threat level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather Tuesday....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, severe weather
A mother is asking for help to get the only baby formula her daughter can have after there was...
Mother pleas for help after child’s only food option is recalled
Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been...
Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/21/22
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY at 10 p.m. on 2/21/22
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY at 5 p.m. on 2/21/22
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY at 5 p.m. on 2/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/21/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day tomorrow for flooding and possible severe storms.