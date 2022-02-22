FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Rain and storms continue to enter the Heartland through the morning hours. With temperatures in the low 60s this morning and more moisture moving in from the south ahead of a cold front. Storms can lead to heavy rain causing flooding to be a concern through the day. In addition, strong to even severe storms are possible. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. An embedded tornado within bowing line segments can occur as well. After this first morning round of convection, we will have to see if the atmosphere can retain enough energy to possibly produce more strong storms ahead of the front by the early afternoon. There is a chance we may only deal with the severe threat during the morning hours, but we will see. Highs will be in the low 40 mid 60s.

After the front moves through this afternoon, we will see clouds slowly move out and cold air push back in by tonight. Low to upper 20s will be back by Wednesday morning.

Our shift then focuses on a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday. Sleet and freezing rain will develop by the afternoon hours. We could see impactful road conditions due to ice through this time. Temperatures will play a big role in what will occur.

-Lisa

