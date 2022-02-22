Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day Wednesday and Thursday for an icy mix.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening and temperatures will begin to drop. Showers and storms will continue to push east out of the area. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from near 20 north to the upper 20s south.

Wednesday we will see clouds increase and precipitation increase later in the day. Most of the area will see a mixture of sleet and freezing rain. A winter storms warning has been issued for the majority of the Heartland. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 30s north to the upper 30s south. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s once freezing rain and sleet move into the area.

