Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed-Thurs due to flooding, wintry weather

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern counties and sleet and freezing rain across our central and northern counties.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two disturbances that will move across the Heartland. The first will move in late Wednesday and the second late Thursday.

We will see a round of sleet and freezing rain for the northwestern two-thirds of the Heartland with the first system.

The second system will bring another round of sleet and freezing rain Thursday for the northwestern half of the Heartland.

South of the sleet and freezing rain, another 2 inches of rain could occur. This would lead to another flash flooding threat across western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and parts of the Bootheel.

Areas that receive freezing rain could receive a significant amount, more than a quarter-inch. This would lead to a few power outages and slick travel.

First Alert! We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Wed and Thur due to the threat for sleet and freezing rain...

Posted by Grant Dade KFVS on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Be sure to have a way to alerts by downloading the First Alert Weather app.

Send us your weather photos or videos below.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
A mother is asking for help to get the only baby formula her daughter can have after there was...
Mother pleas for help after child’s only food option is recalled
Kentucky State Police say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing has been...
Police: Missing girl’s body found, mom charged with murder
Leaders said they want to hit the streets to make sure shootings like this don’t happen again.
Charleston, Mo. city leaders respond to deadly shooting

Latest News

Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freezing rain and sleet move in Wednesday PM and continue through Thursday
Tranquil day in the Heartland.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY
Big Muddy River was in the minor flood stage on Monday, but is expected to rise.
Upcoming heavy rainfall may cause rivers, creeks to flood