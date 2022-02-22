FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed-Thurs due to flooding, wintry weather

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding across our southern counties and sleet and freezing rain across our central and northern counties.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two disturbances that will move across the Heartland. The first will move in late Wednesday and the second late Thursday.

We will see a round of sleet and freezing rain for the northwestern two-thirds of the Heartland with the first system.

The second system will bring another round of sleet and freezing rain Thursday for the northwestern half of the Heartland.

South of the sleet and freezing rain, another 2 inches of rain could occur. This would lead to another flash flooding threat across western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and parts of the Bootheel.

Areas that receive freezing rain could receive a significant amount, more than a quarter-inch. This would lead to a few power outages and slick travel.

