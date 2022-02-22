Families hold Vigil for Charleston Shooting Victims

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston police confirmed 19 year old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark are the two women shot and killed at a large party over the weekend.

Loved ones said although they are grieving, they’ll do what they can to seek justice.

Dozens made their way to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, for a vigil, to honor the lives of these two girls.

“My inspiration is ultimately seeking justice for our slain kids, children in our community,” Yameka Robinson, event organizer said.

Robinson calls this weekend’s incident traumatizing, because she knew the victims. She also lost her daughter to gun violence.

“It kind of took me back to where I was august 24th 2019 with my daughter. I cried a lot. It was just heartbreaking anytime a child is taken from us in such a horrific way, no matter who you are it hurts,” Robinson said.

She’s urging folks to speak up to people who they know commit these horrific crimes.

“The community just has to come together, and they have to stand up for their children. We just keep allowing this type of people to keep being in our community,” Robinson said.

Manijahnay Jones said she was close to Clark. She shared it’s hard to believe she’s gone.

“It’s hard to not think about it. it’s hard to get up every day and try to make something out of my day and not walk around my house and think, ‘I remember when we did this here,’” Jones said.

Others who have also been affected by gun violence say they are ready to see an end to in their community.

“I hope that cases that happened this weekend, that they actually get justice,” Jake Statefarm said.

“It just irritates me to no end for families to have to continually go through this it just has to stop,” Leslie

Robinson says she wants more leaders to help stop the violence...and start healing in their community

“We need everyone from our community to get involved with this.”

Chief Hearnes says they are actively looking for the shooter with the help of surrounding police departments, including Sikeston and Cape Girardeau.

